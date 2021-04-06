Breaking Bond: What the Governor, Lt. Governor think about revolving door at Harris Co. criminal courthouse

Whether it was in Austin before lawmakers or in interviews with FOX 26, Harris County DA Kim Ogg, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo have all made it clear. The revolving door at the courthouse is why Harris County’s violent crime is on the rise.



In our ongoing series Breaking Bond, we’ve told you how since 2018, 105 Harris County residents have been killed allegedly at the hands of repeat violent offenders free from jail on multiple felony and personal recognizance bonds.

Some Harris County judges have even granted yet another felony bond to defendants charged with murder they allegedly committed while free from jail on bonds for other new felony charges.

Governor Greg Abbott is hoping a new law could include a constitutional amendment that would allow judges to deny bond based upon risk factors.



In a tweet, the Governor said, "The Damon Allen act will reform our broken bond system and keep dangerous criminals off our streets."





Once again, the Harris County Justice Administration Department, a part of Commissioners Court, is in Austin testifying against all bond reform bills.

"Criminals would be running rampant on the streets, because in Harris County they can’t keep people charged with serious crimes in jail. The judges just let them out," said Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. "We’d have crime all over the state if Harris County were in charge."