Records: 18-year-old converter theft suspect goes on 2-month crime spree while free on 3 jail bonds

King Solomon Thomas racked up a lengthy rap sheet as a minor with continuous violations of his probation.

Records say he's doing the same thing as an adult when it comes to his bond conditions.

Breaking Bond: 18-year-old suspect accused of crimes while on bonds

KingSolomon Thomas was free from jail on three bonds with several violations. He basically did nothing he was supposed to do, and the 482nd District Court let him get away with it .

"He was stealing multiple catalytic converters," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "Four of them were found in his trunk."

According to court records, Thomas was out on bond for catalytic converter theft when he allegedly committed the same crime again. He was also charged with possessing a machine gun.

He's now jailed again with his bond set at $100,000.