Man killed in Humble rollover crash

The Brief A man was killed in a car crash not far from Bush Intercontinental Airport. Police believe the vehicle rolled over multiple times before landing in a ditch. Officials say the victim was a DJ who had just left a party.



A man was pronounced dead early Sunday following a single-car crash in the Humble area.

Deadly crash in Humble

What we know:

The crash was reported at around 2 a.m. Sunday on Humble Westfield Road, just east of Bush Airport before reaching I-59.

Officials at the scene believed the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over multiple times before landing in a ditch. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle, and first responders pronounced him deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not name the driver, but he is said to be a 36-year-old DJ who had just left a party.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.