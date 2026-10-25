Man killed in Humble rollover crash
HUMBLE, Texas - A man was pronounced dead early Sunday following a single-car crash in the Humble area.
Deadly crash in Humble
What we know:
The crash was reported at around 2 a.m. Sunday on Humble Westfield Road, just east of Bush Airport before reaching I-59.
Officials at the scene believed the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over multiple times before landing in a ditch. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle, and first responders pronounced him deceased at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police did not name the driver, but he is said to be a 36-year-old DJ who had just left a party.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police