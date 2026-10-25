South Loop crash kills wrong-way driver, injures another

The Brief Police say a driver was going the wrong way on 610 and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Suburban. The wrong-way driver has died, and the other driver was critically injured. Other details on what happened are not available at this time.



A head-on crash on the 610 Loop killed one driver and injured another on Houston's South Side early Sunday morning.

Deadly crash on 610 South Loop

What we know:

The crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on the 610 Loop near Tierwester Street, just east of the interchange with Highway 288.

Police say a driver was going the wrong way on 610 and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Suburban.

The wrong-way driver has been pronounced deceased. The Suburban driver was taken to a hospital, where he was last said to be in critical condition.

While police were blocking off the roadway, another vehicle reportedly crashed into two patrol vehicles. No one was injured, and that driver did not show signs of being intoxicated.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how the wrong-way driver entered the highway.

No one involved has been identified at this time. The wrong-way driver is only described as a Black man believed to be in his 40s.