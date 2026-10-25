Houston weather: Pleasant Sunday skies give way to rain ahead of Halloween weekend

The Brief Southeast Texas will see low-to-mid 80s and low humidity today, though ragweed pollen levels remain elevated. A weak front brings shower chances starting Friday, with lingering rain possible into Halloween weekend. Forecasters note it is currently too early to confirm the exact timing of rain impacts for trick-or-treaters.



We have another beautiful day across southeast Texas. Forecast highs will be in the low to mid-80s with passing clouds. Low humidity sticks around through the end of the weekend! Ragweed pollen is running high, so those with allergies should take note.

Will it rain on Halloween?

Showers return next week ahead of another weak front, with rain chances climbing by next Friday into Halloween Saturday.

It is too early to nail down trick-or-treat timing, so stay tuned; the best storm chance looks like Friday, but rain will likely linger into parts of Halloween as well.

Tropical forecast

The Atlantic remains quiet for the next several days, while another system continues to make impacts on the Southwestern Coast of Mexico. Hurricane Vance is currently a Category 1, expected to bring coastal flooding and high winds to parts of Jalisco and Michoacán.

7-Day Forecast