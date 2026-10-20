'Crossed a line': Political mailers addressed to children raise concerns in Greater Houston

The Brief Unsolicited mailers titled "Texas Trans & LGBTQ+ Student Resource Guide" are arriving at Houston-area homes addressed directly to "Students Of The [Family Name] Family" right before early voting. Anonymous Houston-area residents (including a Katy homeowner) who received the mailing addressed to children in their households, raising concerns about election ethics, targeting minors, and organizational misrepresentation. The advocacy group whose branding and web resources are featured inside the brochure; TENT issued public statements confirming they did not author, approve, or distribute these mailers or previous text blasts.



Political mailers addressed directly to children in local households are raising eyebrows across Greater Houston, prompting questions from parents and official warnings from advocacy groups ahead of early voting.

The flyer, titled the "Texas Trans & LGBTQ+ Student Resource Guide," talks about student legal rights, emancipation, and finding support outside the family. But when local families started opening their mailboxes, several details raised immediate red flags.

Addressed to Minors

Rather than addressing adult homeowners, the envelopes are sent to "Students Of The [Family Name] Family". Residents in Katy and Tomball report getting them in their mailboxes over the past few days.

A Katy parent, who asked us to protect his identity, said seeing mail targeted to kids in his household crossed a line.

"I looked first at who it was addressed to. It was addressed to the students of my family," he said. "That was the first thing that gave me pause. I've never received anything in the mail that was addressed to, other than, you know... things like visas and then the Texas Transgender Student Union caught my eye as well."

The parent noted that while his own children are older, addressing mail to "students" in residential neighborhoods inherently targets minors.

"Students within our community here are typically children," he said. "And that's another line that this has crossed."

Questions Over Authenticity

Upon reading through the pamphlet, the Katy homeowner said he immediately questioned whether the mailing was authentic or designed to provoke an emotional reaction.

"I read it, and I thought that one of two things: this is either the worst timing that this particular student union group could be sending something out like this, or it could potentially not be from who it says it is," he explained. "Regardless of the content, it's no doubt that the content within this flyer is meant to outrage, right?"

The parent voiced frustration over what he described as a declining standard of ethics in political campaigning.

"I think with regard to the letter, it's crossed a line I feel like I haven't seen before," he said. "This crossed that line of regular political attack ads. It even crossed the line of misrepresenting people. This is potentially a group of people saying they are a group of other people... regardless of being a Republican, a Democrat, or an Independent, whatever side you're on, you should take heed of this mailer and say, 'That's not right.'"

He urged voters to do their own fact-checking before drawing conclusions during election season.

"We deserve more as voters," he added. "We have to do our due diligence. We have to check this stuff out. Whether it's this or any other political flyer we get in the mail or the commercials that we are being barraged with, you have to be that responsible voter. Early voting season is here, and we need to go in equipped with the facts."

A Fake Address and Wyoming Corporate Records

The envelope lists a return address at 1611 W. Airport Blvd., Suite 123, in Meadows Place, Texas. FOX 26 went out to check the location today and found that street address doesn't exist. The closest match on the road is a commercial mailbox store two miles down the highway.

Public corporate records show the entity name on the envelope, "Texas Transgender Student Union LLC," was filed in Wyoming on Sept. 2, 2026. The paperwork lists Northwest Registered Agent LLC in Sheridan, Wyoming, as the registered agent.

FOX 26 called the daytime phone number on the state filing. A representative for the registered agent service stated they could not verify client information or confirm who created the organization.

Advocacy Group Responds

The brochure features branding, website links, and event dates for the Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT).

TENT issued a public update stating it did not author, authorize, or send the mailers or recent text messages.

"We are aware of text messages and now physical mailers that have been circulated concerning TENT that appear to have been issued by or on behalf of the organization. These text messages and mailers were not authored, authorized, approved, or distributed by TENT and are not affiliated with our organization. The texts do not represent the official position or communications of the organization. We will continue to monitor the situation and remain committed to our organizational values of unequivocal support for trans Texans, their families, and their loved ones. Trans Texans belong here. This is our home and we’re not going anywhere."