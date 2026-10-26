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New 24/7 monitoring going into effect for Harris County suspects on ankle monitors

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published October 26, 2026 10:07 PM CDT
Published October 26, 2026 10:07 PM CDT
Harris County starting 24/7 surveillance on ankle monitors
Harris County starting 24/7 surveillance on ankle monitors

Harris County starting 24/7 surveillance on ankle monitors

When suspects in Harris County broke off their ankle, authorities wouldn't know until the next business day. FOX 26's Randy Wallace shares the latest on the 24/7 surveillance program that's now in the works.

The Brief

    • One Harris County suspect was arrested in South Texas after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor.
    • Murder suspect Lee Gilley fled to Italy after cutting off his ankle monitor.
    • Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia announced Monday that training has started for 24-hour ankle monitor surveillance. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It's hard to believe, but no one with Harris County Pretrial Services was monitoring defendants wearing monitoring devices on bond for violent crimes 24/7.

That's changing thanks to $1.5 million given to Pretrial Services by Commissioners Court. 

Harris County suspects break ankle monitors

Big picture view:

In an exclusive Fox report last Thursday, we told you about Fredy Arriaga. He was free on a $100,000 bond for sexual assault. 

Instead of showing up for trial on October 16, investigators say Arriaga took off his GPS ankle monitor and headed to the border. Authorities in South Texas told FOX 26 on Monday that he was taken into custody.

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Fredy Arriaga was free on a $100,000 bond following his arrest in April 2025 for sexual assault. His bond conditions include wearing a GPS ankle monitor.

Earlier this year, capital murder defendant Lee Gilley took off his ankle monitor and fled to Italy.

The soonest Pretrial Services is aware of escapes like these is the next business day.

Not anymore, says Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia. 

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What they're saying:

"A significant part of this issue has been addressed," said Garcia.

"We've hired thre people with 12 more to go," said Pretrial Services Director Natalie Michailides. "Those new people in the Pretrial team are currently being trained, and it takes 6–7 months for full training ."

Harris County DA Sean Teare says it's unusual for a defendant to tamper with an ankle monitor in order to flee the county or the state.

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