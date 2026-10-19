Father killed, 3 injured after dispute at northeast Harris County softball game

The Brief Jarmon Mattix, 36, died after a dispute during a softball game moved into a parking lot and escalated into gunfire. Three others were injured. HCSO says investigators were told two of those wounded were Mattix’s mother and wife. A witness says children saw the shooting, while people who know the family through youth sports describe being heartbroken.



A dispute during an adult league softball game ended in gunfire in northeast Harris County, killing a father and injuring three other people.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed as 36-year-old Jarmon Mattix.

Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance on Wyatt Shores Drive, north of Greens Bayou, shortly after 9 p.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds. Mattix died at the scene, and the other three were taken to a hospital.

What investigators say happened

According to HCSO, a disturbance broke out between two groups during a softball game and continued into the parking lot, where witnesses reported hearing gunfire.

Two males and two females were shot. HCSO says investigators were told the two females were Mattix’s mother and wife. The other male was the only person injured in his group, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies detained potential shooters for questioning and recovered weapons at the scene.

Witness describes confrontation

A woman who returned to the park to retrieve her car Monday told FOX 26 she witnessed the confrontation.

She said the dispute began during the softball game, although she did not know what initially caused it.

The witness said after the initial fight toward the field, it spilled into the parking lot and that's when Mattix and the other man both drew guns. That's when Mattix was shot.

Although the game involved an adult league, the witness said children were present.

Youth sports community mourns

People at the park Monday who identified themselves as coaches for Mattix’s children who are involved in different sports described the family as deeply involved in youth sports and their children’s lives.

One said Mattix previously coached his son’s Little League team and that the team made it to All-Stars.

The coaches said they were heartbroken and struggling to process his death.

Neighbor expresses concern

A nearby resident who did not want to appear on camera described the neighborhood as quiet and friendly, with people regularly walking their dogs and spending time outside with their children.

She said she had never experienced anything like the shooting in the neighborhood and found what happened concerning.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the disturbance. FOX 26 is seeking an update on the injured and whether anyone will face charges.