Ronald Lee Haskell's conviction, death sentence upheld by Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

The Brief The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction and death sentence of Ronald Lee Haskell, according to a judgment. Back on July 9, 2014, investigators said Ronald Lee Haskell disguised himself as a FedEx delivery driver and stormed into a home on Leaflet Lane in Spring, demanding to see his estranged ex-wife. It's unclear when an execution date for Haskell will be set and what the date will be.



The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction and death sentence of Ronald Lee Haskell, according to a judgment.

The backstory:

Back on July 9, 2014, investigators said Ronald Lee Haskell disguised himself as a FedEx delivery driver and stormed into a home on Leaflet Lane in Spring, demanding to see his estranged ex-wife.

The home belonged to Stephen and Katie Stay-- his ex-sister-in-law-- and their five children, who ranged in age from 4 to 15.

Authorities said Haskell tied all seven members of the family up, shot each one in the head, and killed six.

Ronald Lee Haskell

A then 15-year-old Cassidy Stay was the only one to survive the massacre.

Despite being in critical condition after being shot, investigators said Cassidy called 911 and was able to identify Haskell as her ex-uncle and the additional family member she was planning to confront next.

Before Haskell arrived for potentially more bloodshed, Harris County Sheriff's Deputies cornered him to a subdivision cul-de-sac. A stand-off ensued for multiple hours until Haskell finally surrendered and was taken into custody.

Haskell was found guilty of capital murder by a jury back in 2019 after the jury deliberated for over eight hours.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when an execution date for Haskell will be set and what the date will be.