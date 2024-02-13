Breaking Bond: Repeat violent offender accused of tampering with human corpse released on $100 bond

Willie Issac Ewing has a documented criminal history of assaulting a family member. But that didn't stop a magistrate from granting him a $100 bond.

The 33-year-old repeat violent offender has seven felony convictions under his belt.

SUGGESTED: Lakewood Church shooting: Munchausen Syndrome claims emerged before shooter took son to Lakewood, opened fire

"Five felony convictions of assault of a family member," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Last October, Ewing was once again charged with felony assault of a family member and misdemeanor theft. He was released on bonds totalling around $16,000.

A month later, he's charged with violating a protective order.

"And that's pretty serious," Kahan said. "That should have been the end to the story. But then he gets a $100 bond for that charge. He's already on bond for two other cases, one involving assault of a family member. You've got five prior convictions of assault of a family member, and he gets a $100 bond? Wow."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

"$100 for a violation of a protective order is literally a slap in the face," said Amy Smith, Senior Director Operations and Communications with the Harris County Domestic Violence Cordinating Council. "It's just another form of abuse for her. She went to the trouble of getting a protective order. It was granted. She had to go through a long process to get that, and she got it, and basically he violated it, and he gets a $100 bond."

While free on those bonds, Ewing got arrested again just last week. He's charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Police say 29-year-old Sierra Hayes was found unresponsive in a ditch in the 13100 block of Halifax Street on the east side.

Her manner and cause of death have not been determined.

Ewing's relationship with her isn't known.