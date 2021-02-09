Breaking Bond: 22-year-old free from jail on multiple felony, bonds now being called suspected serial rapist

In September of 2019, 22-year-old Carnell Trotter was convicted of felony aggravated assault in the 228th Criminal District Court.



Judge Frank Aguilar gave him probation.



"We have no qualms with that," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "First time offender, you’re entitled to be on probation no issues."



Of course, probation means you can’t pick up new criminal charges.



But Trotter did just that over and over again.



In May of 2020, he gets a PR bond for misdemeanor assault.

Within days, he gets another bond for felony assault with intent to impede breathing.



"Which is just a fancy word for someone trying to strangle you to death," Kahan said.



On three different occasions, the DA's office filed a motion asking Judge Frank Aguilar to put Trotter behind bars.



All three motions are ignored, including another one from Trotter’s own bail bondsman.



"Saying we don’t have a clue where he is. We haven’t seen him since August, all the numbers we have for him are disconnected and don’t work," said Kahan.

Last month, Trotter was arrested following a high speed chase with police.



Last week, Trotter who according to court documents is married with three kids, was charged with two aggravated sexual assault charges.



Those rapes happened last November within just hours of each other.



"The both involve violence and one also involved taking property from the victim," said Harris County Assistant DA Johna Stallings.



On Monday, Judge Aguilar agreed with the DA’s office and denied bond for Trotter.

Police fear there could be more sexual assault victims.



"We are concerned about the safety of the community because of the on-going behavior of Mr. Trotter and the level of increasing violence that we believe he has exhibited, so we believe he needs to remain in custody," Stallings said.