Breaking Bond: 21-year-old man free from jail on multiple felony bonds now charged in teens murder

21-year old Luis Rey Ybarbo was on probation for aggravated robbery when he was charged with carrying a gun in a motor vehicle.

Last July, his bond was revoked and he was back behind bars.

"They had him, that's what makes this so frustrating," said Andy Kahn with Crime Stoppers. "They had him where he couldn't commit additional crimes."

But on October 17, 338th Criminal District Court Judge Ramona Franklin reinstated Ybarbo's bonds.

"That's where things really start to spiral and now you have a major crime spree involving this defendant," Kahn said.

According to court documents, Ybarbo picked up four new felony cases. They include aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and aggravated assault on a family member.



"In which he took a barrel of a gun and clocked, his then girlfriend, several times and then threatened to kill her," said Kahan.



His most recent charge is murder for last weeks shooting death of 18-year-old Macario Deleon.



"None of this should have ever happened," Kahan said. "That’s what makes it so frustrating."

"I think it’s important for the public to know whose responsible and it’s judges," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.



In this case, it’s 338th Criminal District Court Judge Ramona Franklin.



Like all the other judges who routinely give violent offenders multiple bonds, she ignores our request for an explanation.

Both Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Ogg have had enough.



"I think as we go into this new year, this bond issue, repeat violent offenders out on the street to kill others is going to be front and center in criminal justice reform," Ogg said.