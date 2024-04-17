The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is seeking information following a deadly July 2023 shooting at a game room.

The shooting occurred on Friday, July 21, 2023, around 1 a.m. at the Ultimate Game Room, located at 10498 County Road 190 in Alvin.

When authorities arrived, they found 25-year-old David Perez, who was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

David Perez

Authorities said Perez is survived by his mother and 4-year-old daughter.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to contact the Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222 to submit your anonymous tip.