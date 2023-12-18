Brazoria County deputies shot a man who fired shots at them on Sunday night, the sheriff’s office says.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near Manvel on Oak Crest Drive at Green Oak Drive.

The Brazoria County Sheriffs Office at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting near Manvel.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies responded to 911 calls about a man and a woman who were physically fighting over a firearm.

When deputies arrived, authorities say the man still had the gun on him. The sheriff’s office says the deputies made attempts to get the man to relinquish the firearm without success, and then the deputies deployed a tazer.

Shortly after, the sheriff’s office says the man started shooting at the deputies, and four deputies returned fire.

The man was struck multiple times. He was flown to a Houston hospital.

Per policy, the four deputies have been placed on administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation, which is being led by the Texas Rangers, the sheriff’s office says.