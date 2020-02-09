Boy Scout garden transforms Third Ward neighborhood

A boy scout garden project transformed a neighborhood in Houston’s Third Ward.

On Sunday, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee honored Boy Scout Troop 426. One of their members, James Williams, planted the seed for the garden project weeks ago.

The new healing garden is located outside the Self-Help for African People through Education Community Center (S.H.A.P.E).

“I figured this center is a really good place to make some change, and this garden was the first step of that,” said Williams.

Pictures show how the garden looked before the troop went to work. According to Williams, they spent two long days cleaning the space.

“It was really bad before,” said Williams. “It’s just crazy the amount of change that happened.”

Williams says he didn’t have previous gardening experience. However, with help from his father, and other troop members, they got the project done.

“We gutted out 90 feet of the garden that was in pretty bad shape,” said Daryl Williams, the boy’s father. “I’m very proud of this project he took on. It was no easy project.”

The group spent about $1,500 on the new garden. However, they also received numerous donations to help with the project.

The new healing garden is filled with vegetables, aloe, and flowers. James Williams hopes the community will enjoy it for years to come.

“I wanted to cement my legacy and do something that meant something to people,” said James Williams.

