Houston weather: Mild Tuesday in the 60s, rain possible on Wednesday

The Brief Milder Gulf Breeze Today Scattered Showers and Storms Tomorrow Late-Week Cooldown, then a Warmer Weekend



After a chilly morning in the 40s, a Gulf breeze is expected to make things mild and possibly bring some light rain. Temperatures bounce back to the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Cloudy, not as cold today

After Monday's low temperature of 31 (the coldest of the season so far), a slightly milder setup begins today. Temperatures rebound to the mid 60s today under mostly cloudy skies as southeast breezes return. The return of a Gulf wind flow along with an approaching jet stream disturbance could bring light showers as soon as tonight.

Rain likely Wednesday

Moisture continues to build overnight, bringing scattered showers into the area Wednesday. Rain coverage looks hit-or-miss rather than widespread, but a few pockets of steadier rain are possible as a weak disturbance moves through and isolated storms are not ruled out. Afternoon temps are looking milder.

Late week and weekend outlook

A front slides through late week, knocking temperatures back closer to seasonable levels and drying things out. Lows on Friday and Saturday morning will be chilly, but the weekend looks comfortable for those who enjoy warmer temps. Highs could hit the upper 70s which is about 15 degrees above average for December.