Boy, 12, charged with murder for hit-and-run crash that killed 82-year-old

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with murder for a hit-and-run crash that killed an 82-year-old woman in Dallas last month.

Florence Kelly was killed in the crash that happened just after 11 a.m. back on November 7, on Royal Lane, in Northwest Dallas.

On Wednesday, Dallas police announced they charged a 12-year-old boy with murder in Kelly's death.

Witnesses told police the driver of a gray 2005 Toyota Avalon, who appeared to be a teenage boy, ran a stop sign and slammed into Kelly’s car.

He and two young female passengers got out of their wrecked car and ran. They left behind a 13-year-old girl who was pinned inside the car.

Police have not yet released details on how they were able to identify the 12-year-old as the suspected driver.

The suspect's name has not been released because he is a minor.