Bonham Elementary Meningococcal Disease case: Health Department confirms case passed away last week

The Houston Health Department has released some new details following a case of Meningococcal Disease at Bonham Elementary.

According to the Health Department, there was a case of the disease at Bonham Elementary and the case passed away last week.

Meningococcal disease is a serious disease caused by bacteria, but is less infectious than viruses such as flu or colds.

According to the Center for Disease Control, it takes close and lengthy contact with an infected person's respiratory sections to spread the bacteria. The most common symptoms of meningitis include fever, headache, and stiff neck. The disease can be deadly.

The Houston Health Department previously said they will provide antibiotics to people at the school if the investigation reveals a need to do so.

FOX 26 has reached out to the Houston Independent School District for further comment. We're waiting to hear back from them on this incident.