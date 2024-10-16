A case of meningococcal disease, also referred to as meningitis, has been confirmed at Bonham Elementary School in Houston Independent School District.

The Houston Health Department tells FOX 26 they are investigating the case.

Meningococcal disease is a serious disease caused by bacteria, but is less infectious than viruses such as flu or colds.

According to the Center for Disease Control, it takes close and lengthy contact with an infected person's respiratory sections to spread the bacteria. The most common symptoms of meningitis include fever, headache, and stiff neck. The disease can be deadly.

HHD will provide antibiotics to people at the school if the investigation reveals a need to do so.