Bolanle Olayinka Fadairo will spend 60 years in prison for the deaths of his high school friend and his 2-year-old son, says Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for killing 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son, Micah.

"The family in this case lost a loving father and a little boy who was the most innocent of victims," Ogg said. "We were ready to go to trial to seek justice and hold this killer accountable, and now he will be behind bars for decades and hopefully the rest of his life."

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: Man sentenced to life for double murder of ex-wife and her new partner

The tragic incident stemmed from a dispute between Fadairo and Essien, who had been friends since high school. Essien, a husband and father of four, had been helping convicted felon Fadairo get back on his feet, providing him with odd jobs and even letting him use his home address to receive mail.

On Sept. 20, 2022, Fadairo confronted Essien, demanding money in broad daylight outside a strip center in southwest Houston after they disagreed over whether Fadairo had completed a specific job.

Surveillance footage captured Fadairo pulling out a gun and shooting Essien, who died from his injuries at the scene.

Following the shooting, Fadairo left the scene in Essien's SUV, with his 2-year-old son still in the car seat. He drove the SUV miles away and abandoned it miles away with the young boy still in the car. Video shows him turning the car off and locking it with the windows rolled up while the temperature reached 93 degrees outside.

The vehicle was later found with the toddler pronounced dead inside.

Houston Police Department officers located and arrested Fadairo the following day.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Condon, alongside ADA Savana Hooper, prosecuted Fadairo, who opted to plead guilty on April 12, just before his trial was set to begin.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"This is a terrible tragedy, and the plea agreement is not going to bring back Mike and Micah, but hopefully the family can find some peace because it is the end of the legal battle," Condon said. "Finally, this defendant took responsibility for ending both lives."

Fadairo must serve a minimum of 30 years in prison before being eligible for parole and as part of his plea agreement, he is barred from appealing either of the murder convictions or the imposed prison sentence.