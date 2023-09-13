A Municipal Utility District in Fort Bend County was issued a boil water notice Wednesday morning.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, residents in the Fort Bend County MUD 151 are required to boil their water before consumption due to a loss of system pressure.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

SUGGESTED: Houston drought: Sugar Land in Stage 1 Drought Contingency Plan, voluntary water conservation

Water that is being used for washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, cooking and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system officials will notify customer when boiling water is no longer necessary and it is safe for drinking or consumption.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Inframark, the operator for Fort Bend County MUD 151, at our 24-hour Customer Service Line (281) 398-8211.