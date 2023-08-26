Boil water notice issued for Atascocita, Harris County MUD 46

Atascocita Fire Department issued a boil water notice for residents of Harris County Municipal Utility District 46 (MUD 46).

The boil water notice was given indefinitely.

Officials say this is due to three water main breaks associated with the extreme drought conditions in the Houston-area, a portion of Harris County MUD 46 residents may be experiencing low water pressure or a temporary loss of water.

The previous advisory had indicated a temporary requirement to boil water until Sunday, but it has now been replaced with a more cautious stance.

The extension of the boil water notice underscores the ongoing challenges being faced by MUD 46.

Residents within the MUD 46 area are strongly encouraged to adhere to the revised advisory and take all necessary precautions. Boiling water before consumption, including for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth, remains a crucial step in safeguarding against potential contaminants that might be present in the water supply.

As the situation continues to unfold, residents are advised to stay informed through official MUD 46 communications and to comply with the boil water notice for their own well-being and that of their community.

If you have a water filter, don’t assume that you don’t need to boil your drinking water. Most common water filters are incapable of removing microorganisms.

Don’t let your pets drink your contaminated water; give them clean, cooled boiled water. If using water to treat minor injuries, boil the water and wait for it to cool first.

Be careful not to swallow shower or bath water. Use bottled or cooled boiled water for everything in your household, including doing your teeth, making ice, washing salad items, and bathing. Cook and prepare food using boiled and cooled water. Disinfect food contact surfaces and dishes with tap water containing a teaspoon of bleach per gallon. Throw away any foods, beverages or ice cubes made with your contaminated drinking water.

If you have a question or concern regarding water service, please contact the District operator, Je Pa Services, Inc., at (281) 377-9100.



