Hundreds of residents are being affected as boil water notices are being issued all over Harris County and surrounding areas.

Below is a list of neighborhoods that are under boil water notice at this time until given the all-clear.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Harris County boil water notices

McGee Place

Cottonwood Park

Glenwood Mobile Home subdivision

Cedar Bayou Estates

Los Pinos Subdivision

Harbor Point

Western Trails Subdivision

Community Public Water System FWSD45

Spring-Cypress Water System

Homestead Oaks Mobile Home Community water system

Cedar Oaks Mobile Home Community water system

Aldine Village Subdivision water system

Parkland Estates water system

Montgomery County boil water notices

Crystal Springs Water Systems

Polk County boil water notices

Country Wood

Pinwah Estates

Garden Acres

Chesswood Water System

San Jacinto boil water notices

Coldspring Terrace

During a boil water notice, all water should be boiled and cooled before consumption such as water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, and making ice, to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are destroyed. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In place of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Water may safely be used for bathing, laundry, household cleaning, washing dishes, or other activities not involving consumption. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.