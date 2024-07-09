Boil water notices in effect after Hurricane Beryl in Houston, Harris County, more
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Hundreds of residents are being affected as boil water notices are being issued all over Harris County and surrounding areas.
Below is a list of neighborhoods that are under boil water notice at this time until given the all-clear.
Harris County boil water notices
- McGee Place
- Cottonwood Park
- Glenwood Mobile Home subdivision
- Cedar Bayou Estates
- Los Pinos Subdivision
- Harbor Point
- Western Trails Subdivision
- Community Public Water System FWSD45
- Spring-Cypress Water System
- Homestead Oaks Mobile Home Community water system
- Cedar Oaks Mobile Home Community water system
- Aldine Village Subdivision water system
- Parkland Estates water system
Montgomery County boil water notices
- Crystal Springs Water Systems
Polk County boil water notices
- Country Wood
- Pinwah Estates
- Garden Acres
- Chesswood Water System
San Jacinto boil water notices
- Coldspring Terrace
During a boil water notice, all water should be boiled and cooled before consumption such as water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, and making ice, to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are destroyed. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In place of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
Water may safely be used for bathing, laundry, household cleaning, washing dishes, or other activities not involving consumption. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.