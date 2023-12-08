Body cam footage of the deadly shootout between a 19-year-old and Houston police officers has been released. (Video found at bottom of the article)

BACKSTORY: US-59 in Houston shutdown at Chimney Rock after police officer, suspect shot

On Nov 11, a 19-year-old suspect was shot and died as a result of the shooting on 5201 Southwest Freeway. Five-year-old veteran Houston police officer, J. Gibson was shot by the suspect before he was gunned down by other responding officers.

The incident occurred after Gibson attempted to stop the man, who was driving a stolen vehicle. As Gibson gave verbal commands to the suspect, still inside the stolen car, the suspect discharged a firearm at him.

After Gibson was struck by a bullet, a citizen and another officer pulled him to cover. Police say the officer was hit in the leg. The other officer at the scene provided medical assistance to Gibson.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Other uniformed officers attempted to give the man verbal commands to drop his weapon, but the man did not listen. He ran from one car to another, fell down, and appeared injured.

Despite officers' warnings, the man reloaded his gun, prompting officers to shoot at the man again, striking him multiple times.

MORE: Video shows shootout with Houston police, suspect causing US-59 shutdown

**WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND CONTAINS PROFANITY**