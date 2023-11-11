The Houston Police Department says an officer and a suspect have been shot after a chase.

The shooting occurred on the US-59 Southwest Freeway at Chimney Rock Road.

The police department says the officer was shot after a brief vehicle pursuit. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was also shot and is in unknown condition.

The public is asked to avoid the area. All northbound lanes are shutdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.