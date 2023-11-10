Houston shooting: Man shot dead after choking homeowner's dog, police say

Houston police are investigating the scene of a deadly shooting in a neighborhood near Memorial Park.

On Friday, officers arrived at a home located at 900 Shirkemere after reports of a shooting. They learned the homeowner had gotten into an argument with another man in the house.

According to officials, the other man started choking the homeowner's dog so the homeowner shot the guy in defense.

Authorities say the shooter was detained at the home. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by Houston police.