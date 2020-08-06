Expand / Collapse search

Body recovered after report of missing man in retention pond in Harris Co.

Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a body was recovered after a report of a missing man in a retention pond. 

Details are limited but authorities responded to the 14600 block of Sycamore Side Way on Thursday evening. 

Authorities did not provide any information on the identity of the man. 

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 