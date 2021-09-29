Man charged with murder of Houston mother reported missing weeks ago

article

A man has been charged with murder after remains believed to be those of a missing Houston mother were located in Fort Bend County, police say.

Ashley Guillory, 37, was reported missing weeks ago. On Wednesday, Houston police identified the suspect as Willie Brown, 48.

MORE: Family reaches out to FOX 26 desperate to find missing mother of 3

The mother of three had reportedly last been seen on September 4, and her family told FOX 26 that Guillory's mother requested a welfare check on September 7.

According to the Houston Police Department, Guillory was reported missing to the department on September 9.

Police believe Guillory was killed in the early morning hours of September 5 in a motel room in the 13200 block of Fondren Road.

Willie Brown (Photo: Houston Police Department)

On Tuesday, HPD homicide detectives located skeletal remains in Fort Bend County. Police say the remains are believed to be those of Guillory, but positive identification is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Brown was charged on Wednesday. He is currently in custody in the Fort Bend County Jail on unrelated charges and is awaiting transfer to the Harris County Jail.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP