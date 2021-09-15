Family reaches out to FOX 26 desperate to find missing mother of 3

A family is frantically trying to figure out what happened to their loved who they believe disappeared earlier this month.

The family of Ashley Guillory reached out to FOX 26 in hopes of learning the whereabouts of their loved one. They tell us, her three children are wondering where she is at and miss her smiling face.

Ashley’s oldest sister, Tiffany Pollard, tells FOX 26, there’s a lot of questions that still need to be answered, but they desperately want to know where she is at and hope she is safe

"I don’t know what happened, but somebody does and it’s not fair that her kids ask me to call their mama and I cant," said Pollard.

Ashley has three children, their ages range from 10, 6 to 4 years old. Tiffany tells us, the family last saw Ashley a few weeks ago, and they believe she may have disappeared on September 4. she says, Ashley was last seen by her husband and another friend on that day.

"Supposedly Saturday Is the last time that anyone has seen her, but the person that she was with has been seen driving her car," said Pollard.

It was on September 7, Ashley’s mother contacted police to do a welfare check. At the time, the family was told her home was checked out. The family strongly believes there is foul play, saying she would not leave her children.

"There’s two things she’s serious about and that’s her babies and her money," said Pollard "I purposely sent her a message saying you need to call me concerning the kids, you need to call me now, and she never responded to that."

Ashley has also not reported for work, which family say is another big red flag.

"She missed two days of work. No call, no show, that’s not her and her check is still sitting there," said Pollard.

If you know any information about their case or the whereabouts of Ashley Guillory, you’re asked to call Houston Police Missing Person’s Unit at (832) 394-1840.