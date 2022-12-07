Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas.

According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park.

Ali went missing on Friday night while camping with friends at Potters Creek Park.

He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Judge Saunders.

THE MISSING: Atascocita man never returns home, friends tell family to search the woods before they knew he was missing

Authorities said next of kin has been notified.