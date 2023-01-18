Officials are trying to determine what happened to a man found dead in a body of water.

Texas City Police Department responded to reports of a body floating in water in the 3400 block of Loop 197 North on Wednesday around 10:45 a.m.

City employees directed officers to the body of a man floating in the water directly in front of the Texas City Storm Water Pump Station. Investigators were able to identify the man as 25-year-old Robert Barboza.

Barboza was reported missing by the Texas City PD from that area on Jan. 13.

Officials say this is an active investigation, and they are looking into the circumstances of Barboza's death.

Anybody with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brian Berg at 409-643-5820.