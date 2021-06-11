Body found floating in Houston Ship Channel

article

A body was found floating in the waters of Chambers County in the Houston Ship Channel on Friday afternoon.



According to a release, with the assistance of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine units, the body was recovered, and by the appearance of his clothing, he was a maritime employee.

Officials said as they were in the early stages of their investigation, the United States Coast Guard was contacted by a ship that earlier in the day had left the Port of Houston, advising they were missing a deckhand.



Authorities stated that the ship, which is based out of Singapore, has turned around in the Gulf of Mexico and is making its way back to aid in the identification of the victim.

"I appreciate the professional relationship that we have with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Department Marine Units and the United States Coast Guard Houston Galveston Sector; and for their assistance with our Maritime emergencies and investigations in the 14 miles of Ship Channel in Chambers County," said Sheriff Hawthorne in a press release.