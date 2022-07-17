Body believed to be of missing 13-year-old found along San Jacinto River shoreline

article

A search for a missing 13-year-old turned tragic after investigators say they found what they believe to be the teen's body along the San Jacinto River shoreline.

Around 7 p.m. sheriff's deputies were called to the 18000 block of Riverside in northeast Harris County, where an unidentified boy, 13, was last seen getting out of the water. The search went on for several hours to no avail, with deputies on the ground, bloodhounds, and divers on a boat.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a little after 9 a.m. that the search concluded after officials found, what officials suspect is, the teenager's body.

No other details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.