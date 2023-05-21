There can, often, be a stigma attached to seeking care when faced with mental health issues. Easing those concerns in the Black community was the goal of a 'Black Mental Health Expo' held in southwest Houston sponsored by Houston police and mental health providers.

The expo was held on Sunday and aimed to provide resources to the Black Community to erase the stigma many in the community have.

"I think it’s important for people to seek help because you don’t know until you know," said Cshala Davis. "An event like this allows us to come in there to see, ‘Hey, I’m not alone' and ‘There are resources for me.'"

Black clinicians were present at the event to help talk to guests in a group or in one on one sessions.

"I notice working in crisis, that, people of color are underserved in the area of mental health," Camecia Clark, LPC with Serenity Counseling Services.

Serenity Counseling Services can provide anyone interested in more mental health resources at 832-336-1650.

If you are a victim of a violent crime, call the HPD Victim Services Southwest at 832-394-0416.