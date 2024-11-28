Expand / Collapse search

Black Friday hours at Houston malls, stores: The Galleria, Walmart, more

Published  November 28, 2024 12:26pm CST
Houston
Black Friday hours at Houston malls

Want to head out to do some Black Friday shopping? Here's when the malls will open in the Houston area on Friday.

HOUSTON - Many will be heading to stores in search of a deal on Black Friday.

Some stores and malls are operating with extended hours so customers have more time to shop.

Here's a look at the special Black Friday hours at retailers in the Houston area.

HOUSTON MALLS

Hours of individual stores within the mall may vary.

Baybrook Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Deerbrook Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

First Colony Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Galleria Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Katy Mills Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Memorial City Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Willowbrook Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Woodlands Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Premium Outlets Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlets Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NATIONAL RETAILERS

Best Buy Black Friday hours

Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco Black Friday hours

Most Costco locations open at 10 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday hours

Most Dick’s Sporting Goods stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Depot Black Friday hours

Home Depot stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at the store’s regular hours. Specific closing hours may vary by store.

JCPenney Black Friday hours

JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m.

Kohl’s Black Friday hours

Most Kohl’s stores will open at 5 a.m.

Lowe’s Black Friday hours

Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m.

Macy’s Black Friday hours

Macy’s stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hours vary by location.

Sam’s Club Black Friday hours

Sam’s Club stores will be open during their regular hours.

Sephora Black Friday hours

Some Sephora stores will open early and/or stay open late. Hours vary by location.

Target Black Friday hours

Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m.

Walmart Black Friday hours

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.