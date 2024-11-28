Black Friday hours at Houston malls, stores: The Galleria, Walmart, more
HOUSTON - Many will be heading to stores in search of a deal on Black Friday.
Some stores and malls are operating with extended hours so customers have more time to shop.
Here's a look at the special Black Friday hours at retailers in the Houston area.
HOUSTON MALLS
Hours of individual stores within the mall may vary.
Baybrook Mall Black Friday hours
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Deerbrook Mall Black Friday hours
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
First Colony Mall Black Friday hours
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Galleria Black Friday hours
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Katy Mills Mall Black Friday hours
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Memorial City Mall Black Friday hours
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Willowbrook Mall Black Friday hours
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Woodlands Mall Black Friday hours
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Premium Outlets Black Friday hours
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tanger Outlets Black Friday hours
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
NATIONAL RETAILERS
Best Buy Black Friday hours
Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Costco Black Friday hours
Most Costco locations open at 10 a.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday hours
Most Dick’s Sporting Goods stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Home Depot Black Friday hours
Home Depot stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at the store’s regular hours. Specific closing hours may vary by store.
FILE PHOTO. (Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
JCPenney Black Friday hours
JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m.
Kohl’s Black Friday hours
Most Kohl’s stores will open at 5 a.m.
Lowe’s Black Friday hours
Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m.
Macy’s Black Friday hours
Macy’s stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hours vary by location.
Sam’s Club Black Friday hours
Sam’s Club stores will be open during their regular hours.
Sephora Black Friday hours
Some Sephora stores will open early and/or stay open late. Hours vary by location.
Target Black Friday hours
Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m.
Walmart Black Friday hours
Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.