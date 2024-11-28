Many will be heading to stores in search of a deal on Black Friday.

Some stores and malls are operating with extended hours so customers have more time to shop.

Here's a look at the special Black Friday hours at retailers in the Houston area.

HOUSTON MALLS

Hours of individual stores within the mall may vary.

Baybrook Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Deerbrook Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

First Colony Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Galleria Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Katy Mills Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Memorial City Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Willowbrook Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Woodlands Mall Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Premium Outlets Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlets Black Friday hours

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NATIONAL RETAILERS

Best Buy Black Friday hours

Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco Black Friday hours

Most Costco locations open at 10 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday hours

Most Dick’s Sporting Goods stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Depot Black Friday hours

Home Depot stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at the store’s regular hours. Specific closing hours may vary by store.

JCPenney Black Friday hours

JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m.

Kohl’s Black Friday hours

Most Kohl’s stores will open at 5 a.m.

Lowe’s Black Friday hours

Lowe’s will open at 6 a.m.

Macy’s Black Friday hours

Macy’s stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hours vary by location.

Sam’s Club Black Friday hours

Sam’s Club stores will be open during their regular hours.

Sephora Black Friday hours

Some Sephora stores will open early and/or stay open late. Hours vary by location.

Target Black Friday hours

Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m.

Walmart Black Friday hours

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.