Galena Park incident: Chemical incident reported at Targa Resources

Authorities are on the scene following a "chemical incident" in Galena Park on Tuesday evening, officials said.

What we know:

Officials said the incident is taking place at the docks of Targa Resources, located at 12510 American Petroleum Road.

The initial report was made around 4 p.m.

Authorities stated that activity may be noticeable to the community.

According to Kirby Inland Marine, the owner of the barge that water could be seen being put onto, the product is Butadiene. It's a colorless gas used for industrial purposes. It was being released as a vapor.

A Port Houston EMS Fireboat team is providing mutual aid at Targa Magellan along the Houston Ship Channel.

Officials added there is no off-site impact at this time.

Air quality is being conducted by Harris County Pollution Control.

No injuries have been reported.

Kirby Inland says they are working with the Coast Guard to determine what happened.

What we don't know:

Officials did not confirm what caused the incident to occur.

What they're saying:

The City of Galena Park posted a statement on social media saying, "The City of Galena Park is aware of the ongoing incident at the Targa Resources docks located on American Petroleum Road. Our Fire Department is actively monitoring the situation and, at this time, no air quality threats have been detected. We are working closely with Targa Resources and the Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management to ensure the continued safety of our residents. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Your safety remains my top priority."