A mysterious ailment infiltrated the Texas Panhandle, leaving the agriculture sector in a state of bewilderment until officials discovered what it was.

On Monday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller disclosed that the United States Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, along with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), confirmed the mysterious disease plaguing the region as a strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly referred to as Bird Flu.

According to officials, three dairies in Texas and one in Kansas have tested positive for ‘Bird Flu’ causing the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to remain on high alert.

"This presents yet another hurdle for our agriculture sector in the Texas Panhandle," Commissioner Miller emphasized. "Protecting Texas producers and the safety of our food supply chain is my top priority. The Texas Department of Agriculture will use every resource available to maintain the high standards of quality and safety that define Texas agriculture."

Texas's state economy gets $50 billion of its earnings from the state's dairy sector and Texas ranks fourth in national milk production.

The commissioner reassures consumers that dairy products remain unaffected by HPAI due to the pasteurization protocols and other safety measures.

"There is no threat to the public and there will be no supply shortages," said Commissioner Miller. "No contaminated milk is known to have entered the food chain; it has all been dumped. In the rare event that some affected milk enters the food chain, the pasteurization process will kill the virus."

According to the Texas Department of Agriculture, cattle affected by 'Bird Flu' will exhibit flu-like symptoms such as fever and abnormal milk consistency, such as thick and discolored, leading to a significant reduction in milk production averaging between 10-30 pounds per cow throughout the herd.

Farmers are urged to promptly notify their herd veterinarian if any cattle display symptoms of the condition.

Texas dairy farms are strongly advised to implement standard biosecurity practices, including limited access to essential personnel, thorough disinfection of incoming and outgoing vehicles, segregation of affected cattle, and disposal of contaminated milk. Furthermore, sanitizing all livestock watering equipment and isolating water sources from potential contamination by waterfowl.

Economic repercussions persist as severely impacted herds may see a staggering 40% decline in milk production for seven to 10 days until symptoms subside. Enhanced biosecurity measures are recommended across dairy facilities nationwide to prevent the disease from spreading any further.

"Unlike affected poultry, I foresee there will be no need to depopulate dairy herds," Miller said. "Cattle are expected to fully recover. The Texas Department of Agriculture is committed to providing unwavering support to our dairy industry."