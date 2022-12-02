'Big Shades Bandit' arrested by FBI for multiple bank robberies in Houston

article

FBI Houston has made an arrest in a series of bank robberies done by a suspect they called ‘Big Shades Bandit.’

According to officials, Malik Johnson, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after committing a series of bank robberies around Houston. He was given the name ‘Big Shades Bandit', because he was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery on June 29.

Big Shades Bandit (Photo courtesy of FBI Houston)

Johnson allegedly robbed First Convenience Bank at 5600 Mykawa on June 29, the Woodforest National Bank at 5406 S. Rice on Oct. 12, and the First Convenience Bank at 7755 W. Bellfort on Nov 22. Officials believe he also robbed the First Convenience Bank at 1352 W. 43rd Street on Sept. 6 and the First Convenience Bank located at 5801 S. Gessner Road on Aug. 13.

Police say the Houston Police Robbery Detectives with an FBI task force conducted an investigation where they identified Johnson Malik Johnson and charged him for the robberies.