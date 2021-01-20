Houston officer shot after presidential debate at TSU was secretly visited by Biden

article

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is highlighting President Joe Biden's decency by revealing an untold story about Biden's secret hospital visit to a wounded police officer.

Chief Acevedo tweeted on Inauguration Day that Biden visited a Houston police officer who had been shot by a suspect shortly after the end of the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University.

Officer Taylor Roccaforte, then 29, was shot while chasing a suspect in a violent crime spree back on Sept. 12, 2019. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"Three days later Joe Biden called me to check in on our officer and stated the following," Acevedo tweeted.

"If you think it would be helpful to his spirit and recovery, I would like to visit him at the hospital. No media, I am simply want to lift his spirits," Acevedo quotes Biden as saying.

Acevedo says after he checked with Roccaforte and his family, he and then Vice President Biden visited the officer at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

"The visit took place during a campaign, yet not a peep of the visit went public," Acevedo continued. "The officer, his family, and hospital staff were all lifted by the visit," which happened on Sept. 15, 2019.

The chief says he wanted to share this story to "illustrate the decency of the man who we now call Mr. President, although he prefers to be called Joe."

Officer Roccaforte texted the photos of Biden's visit, asking Chief Acevedo to share them.

Roccaforte made a swift recovery, leaving the hospital a week after the shooting.

