Texans 20-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs revive playoff hopes

The Brief The Houston Texans have rebounded from a 0-3 start to an 8-5 record, securing a crucial win over the Kansas City Chiefs to re-enter the playoff picture. The Texans' defense played a pivotal role, limiting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to one of his worst performances, with three interceptions and only 14 completions. With four games remaining against teams with varying records, the Texans have a strong chance to solidify their playoff spot and potentially win their division.



Texans' NFL Playoff hopes looking up

The Houston Texans have made a remarkable turnaround from their disappointing 0-3 start to the season. This early stretch, including a 17-10 loss to division rival Jacksonville Jaguars, left even the most optimistic fans doubting the team's playoff chances.

Big picture view:

Fast forward 10 weeks, and the Texans are now 8-5, celebrating a Sunday night victory over the Kansas City Chiefs—a team they hadn't defeated since 2019.

This win officially places the Texans back in the playoff picture, securing the 7th place Wildcard spot in the AFC. They are now just one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South.

Stingy defense keeps Patrick Mahomes in check

Image 1 of 3 ▼ KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 07: Azeez Al-Shaair #0 of the Houston Texans intercepts a pass intended for Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

A consistent theme for the Texans this season has been their aggressive and effective defense. Entering this game, they ranked number one in the NFL for defense, and they maintained this mentality on Sunday night.

The defense forced quarterback Patrick Mahomes into one of his worst performances of this season. He completed only 14 of 33 pass attempts and threw three interceptions.

The Texans' defense kept Kansas City scoreless in every quarter except the third and prevented them from converting crucial third and fourth downs throughout the game.

CJ and the offense make enough plays

Image 1 of 3 ▼ KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 07: Woody Marks #27 of the Houston Texans scores a receiving touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Both teams showcased strong defenses, making it challenging for C.J. Stroud and the Texans as Kansas City applied heavy pressure all game.

Despite this, the Texans capitalized on a few explosive plays from C.J. Stroud to wideout Nico Collins, along with red zone scores from their running backs, to secure a 20-10 victory over the Chiefs.

Looking Forward

With four games remaining against the Arizona Cardinals (3-10), Las Vegas Raiders (2-11), Los Angeles Chargers (8-4), and Indianapolis Colts (8-5), the Texans have a prime opportunity to further solidify their playoff position and potentially win their division.