2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston: Matches, transit, and must-see spots

The Brief Houston will host seven matches at Houston Stadium, including five group-stage games and two high-stakes knockout rounds (Round of 32 and Round of 16). The most efficient way to reach the stadium is via the METRORail Red Line; heavy traffic and high rideshare surge pricing are expected. Fans must plan for intense Houston summer heat and humidity, with indoor breaks strongly advised during the midday hours for safety.



As the global spotlight focuses on North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Houston is set to showcase its unique blend of Southern hospitality, vast diversity, and world-class infrastructure.

Whether traveling to see a group stage clash or a critical knockout tie, here is a complete guide for fans visiting Houston for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Houston Stadium FIFA World Cup schedule

What we know:

Houston Stadium has a capacity of approximately 72,000, Houston Stadium is home to the NFL's Texans and is equipped with a retractable roof, ensuring a climate-controlled environment during the hot Texas summer.

Houston is scheduled to host a total of seven matches, making it one of the busiest US venues. This includes five group-stage matches and two high-stakes knockout games (a Round of 32 and a Round of 16 tie).

Houston's full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Germany vs Curacao

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: Portugal vs DOC / JAM / NCL

Group Stage: Saturday, June 20: Netherlands vs UKR / SWE / POL / ALB

Group Stage: Tuesday, June 23: Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Group Stage: Friday, June 26: Cabo Verde vs Saudia Arabia

Houston will also feature one Round of 32 match on June 29, and one Round of 16 match on July 4. Fans in Houston will have a rare opportunity to see one of the biggest names in the sport, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to appear twice at Houston Stadium during the group stage with Portugal.

Houston travel & transit guide

Local perspective:

Houston is a vast, spread-out city, meaning visitors should plan their travel carefully, especially on match days when traffic will be heavy.

Local transportation tips

The most efficient and reliable way to get to Houston Stadium is via the METRORail Red Line. The Red Line runs directly from Downtown and from the Museum District to the NRG Park Station, offering a direct, stress-free route to the stadium entrance.

Houston is serviced by two major airports:

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH): The main gateway for international travelers, located north of the city. William P. Hobby Airport (HOU): Closer to downtown and NRG Stadium, primarily serving domestic flights.

Rideshare services, such as Uber or Lyft, are widely used, so expect surge pricing and long wait times after matches. Driving is common in Houston, but pre-purchased parking passes and an early arrival time are strongly advised to avoid congestion on the surrounding highways such as the I-610 South Loop.

The official Fan Fest is expected to be located in East Downtown, a vibrant area with easy access via the METRORail Green and Purple Lines.

One of the team base camps for the tournament will be the Houston Sports Park, paired with the Omni Houston Hotel.

Texas dining and culture

Dig deeper:

Houston's culinary scene is a mirror of its diversity, boasting a corresponding explosion of flavor. Visitors can find some of the nation's best Vietnamese food in the Bellaire Chinatown area, world-class Latin American restaurants, and highly-rated fine dining in areas like Montrose and the Galleria.

For the required Texas experience, Houston delivers excellent Tex-Mex at locations such as Ninfa's or El Tiempo and high-quality Texas BBQ such as Truth BBQ or Pinkerton's in the Houston Heights district.

Lodging Breakdown

Houston offers diverse lodging options, with the best locations balancing proximity to the stadium and access to nightlife and culture.

Downtown Houston provides an energetic, walkable base close to dining, nightlife, and attractions like Discovery Green. Hotels here are a quick 10–15-minute METRORail ride to Houston stadium. The Museum District/Medical Center is located just north of Houston Stadium. This area offers a quieter, leafier atmosphere with easy METRORail access and proximity to cultural sites like the Houston Zoo and Hermann Park. The Galleria or Uptown area are ideal for fans seeking an upscale experience with world-class shopping and high-end dining, though it requires a longer drive or rideshare to the stadium.

What's next:

Houston summers are known for intense heat and high humidity. Fans are strongly advised to plan for indoor breaks during the midday heat to ensure a safe and enjoyable match-day experience.