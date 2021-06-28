Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston

article

Authorities say a vehicle fled the scene after crashing with a bicyclist in southwest Houston.

The crash occurred around 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Beverly Hill Street.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say the bicyclist was reportedly traveling eastbound on Beverly Hill Street when a car struck him and then fled.

The vehicle is described as a possible beige color Chevy sedan.

The male bicyclist was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP