Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a vehicle fled the scene after crashing with a bicyclist in southwest Houston.
The crash occurred around 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Beverly Hill Street.
Police say the bicyclist was reportedly traveling eastbound on Beverly Hill Street when a car struck him and then fled.
The vehicle is described as a possible beige color Chevy sedan.
The male bicyclist was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.
