Bicyclist dead in Channelview: 18-wheeler hit-and-run crash on East Fwy.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are at the scene of a fatal crash involving a bicycle and an 18-wheeler in the Channelview area of Houston.
Fatal crash involving bicycle
What we know:
Deputies say the crash happened in the 15000 block of the East Freeway, near Market and Dell Dale Streets.
The preliminary investigation shows the bicyclist was struck by the 18-wheeler. The bicyclist died at the scene.
The driver of the 18-wheeler did not stop and render aid.
Traffic Disruption
The Latest:
Deputies say all traffic is being diverted north and south on E. Sam Houston Parkway.
Dell Dale exit is closed.
Motorists can exit Sheldon and make a U-Turn to access Dell Dale.
What we don't know:
The identity of the bicyclist has not been released.
Deputies have not released information about the 18-wheeler.
This is a developing story. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.