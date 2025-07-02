Bicyclist dead in Channelview: 18-wheeler hit-and-run crash on East Fwy.

The Brief A bicyclist was killed in a fatal crash involving an 18-wheeler in the Channelview area of Houston. The driver of the 18-wheeler fled the scene and did not stop to render aid. The identity of the bicyclist and details about the 18-wheeler are currently unknown as this is a developing story.



Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are at the scene of a fatal crash involving a bicycle and an 18-wheeler in the Channelview area of Houston.

Fatal crash involving bicycle

What we know:

Deputies say the crash happened in the 15000 block of the East Freeway, near Market and Dell Dale Streets.

The preliminary investigation shows the bicyclist was struck by the 18-wheeler. The bicyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not stop and render aid.

Traffic Disruption

The Latest:

Deputies say all traffic is being diverted north and south on E. Sam Houston Parkway.

Dell Dale exit is closed.

Motorists can exit Sheldon and make a U-Turn to access Dell Dale.

What we don't know:

The identity of the bicyclist has not been released.

Deputies have not released information about the 18-wheeler.

This is a developing story. We will update when more information is available.