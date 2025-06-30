Gulf Freeway crash: 1 killed in crash involving motorcycle near NASA Parkway, multiple lanes shut down
HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Gulf Freeway.
What we know:
Officials said the crash occurred on Gulf Freeway at FM 528/W NASA Parkway.
Multiple lanes have been shut down as a result of the crash.
Webster police confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes due to the crash.
Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Transtar)
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led up to the crash as police are still investigating.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and Webster Police Department.