The Brief At least one person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle. Officials said the crash occurred on Gulf Freeway at FM 528/W NASA Parkway. Multiple lanes have been shut down as a result of the crash.



Authorities are on the scene following a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Gulf Freeway.

What we know:

Officials said the crash occurred on Gulf Freeway at FM 528/W NASA Parkway.

Multiple lanes have been shut down as a result of the crash.

Webster police confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes due to the crash.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Transtar)

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the crash as police are still investigating.