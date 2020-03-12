Bible found unharmed after truck engulfed in flames

article

On Sunday, the Deer Park Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire but made an unusual discovery.

The entire dash was burned and dissolved into ash and melted plastic, as well as the engine and passenger compartments.

However, a Bible was left sitting on top of the carnage, sustaining only minor damage on the back cover and a bit of water on the pages.

MORE: Read more heartwarming stories

”Many thanks to my brothers In DPFD for extinguishing my truck. They arrived quickly and had it out in no time. Thanks be to God my wife was able to pull over and get out in time," Mike Carr said in a separate Facebook post.