Beyoncé is making her way back home to NRG Stadium! The Houston native is set to perform a special halftime performance during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Dec. 25, streamed live on Netflix.

It will be the first time Beyoncé performs tracks from her most recent, Grammy nominated album, Cowboy Carter.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. CT as part of Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday.

The Texans-Ravens game is the second of Netflix's two Christmas Day matchups.