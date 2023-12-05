The holiday season is here, which means many people are ready to cozy up and watch their favorite Christmas movies! But which one will each state be most likely to watch?

In a recent study, HubScore determined each state's favorite Christmas movie and determined the top 25 movies overall.

Based on their research, "A Christmas Carol" is Texas' favorite holiday movie. Ohio and South Carolina also have the movie at the top of their holiday watch list!

According to HubScore, these are the top 5 Christmas movies for Texas from most popular to least:

A Christmas Carol Home Alone 2 The Nightmare Before Christmas Home Alone Exmas

When it comes to the favorite Christmas film for the nation overall, "Home Alone 2" came out on top.

Seventeen states, according to HubScore, have "Home Alone" or "Home Alone 2" as their favorite holiday movies.

Only one state has "The Polar Express" as their top Christmas movie and that's Nebraska, based on HubScore's survey.

To see the full report from HubScore, click here.