River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:12 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:40 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:35 AM CDT until WED 10:45 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Colorado County, Austin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:30 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Wharton County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:25 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Inland Jackson County, San Jacinto County, Houston County, Wharton County, Grimes County, Washington County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Brazoria County, Brazos County, Polk County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Harris County, Colorado County, Inland Matagorda County, Walker County, Waller County, Inland Galveston County, Montgomery County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Air Quality Alert
until WED 10:30 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island

Beryl recovery: Frustration after disaster

By
Published  July 9, 2024 11:35pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - It's hot as hell, people are dealing with damage, power outages, and poor cell service. 

As you can imagine, temperatures are rising and we're not talking about the thermostat. Folks are pissed under these conditions and patience has escaped their bodies. 

Licensed Therapist Saudia Turney talks about how to deal with hot heads.

