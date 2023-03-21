Bellerive Shooting: Man in critical condition following evening shooting, police investigating

article

One man is in the hospital in critical condition following an evening shooting in Houston on Tuesday evening.

Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bellerive Drive, around 9 p.m.

Authorities said officers responded to reports of a hold up alarm at a location.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Police said it was reported the man was inside a grey import type vehicle with two other people.

Then at some point police said there was some sort of disturbance with the two other people inside the car.

The man was shot and pushed out of the vehicle, and the vehicle fled the scene.

If you have any information about what happened, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department.