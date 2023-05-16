Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 AM CDT, Montgomery County
14
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:39 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:27 PM CDT until TUE 4:15 PM CDT, Galveston County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 3:45 PM CDT, Galveston County, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:34 PM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:49 PM CDT until TUE 4:45 PM CDT, Galveston County, Harris County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, Inland Harris County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 6:15 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Behind Breaking Bond: These bills remain alive in Austin, but will they pass?

Published 
Breaking Bond
FOX 26 Houston

Today’s Behind Breaking Bond is about two bills that remain alive in Austin. However, what is the likelihood of them becoming law?

One deals with no PR bonds for defendants charged with felon in possession of a weapon, and the other would give voters a say on changing the Texas Constitution to allow judges more discretion.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

One judge's comments on that proposed law is hard to believe.

Watch Behind Breaking Bond every Tuesday at 3 p.m. Watch in the live player above.